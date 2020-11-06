Report: U.S. to Sanction ‘Strong’ Lebanese Ally of Hizbullah

The Trump administration is expected to impose sanctions on a top pro-Hizbullah Christian politician in Lebanon, in an attempt to diminish Hizbullah’s grip on power, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The United States is preparing to sanction former Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, described as a "strong ally", for helping his Iran-backed ally Hizbullah, the daily quoted a US official and another source brief on the plan.

US pressures on Iran and its allies have been a major focus of the Trump administration.

The decision was approved in principle by Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is expected to unveil the sanctions, before noon Friday, according to the daily.

Treasury officials, as well as a State Department spokesman, declined to comment to the newspaper, it said.

A person familiar with the plan, told WSJ that the move is likely to “overrun the formation of a government in crisis-hit Lebanon.