Report: U.S. to Sanction ‘Strong’ Lebanese Ally of Hizbullah

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 November 2020, 08:53
The Trump administration is expected to impose sanctions on a top pro-Hizbullah Christian politician in Lebanon, in an attempt to diminish Hizbullah’s grip on power, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The United States is preparing to sanction former Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, described as a "strong ally", for helping his Iran-backed ally Hizbullah, the daily quoted a US official and another source brief on the plan.

US pressures on Iran and its allies have been a major focus of the Trump administration.

The decision was approved in principle by Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is expected to unveil the sanctions, before noon Friday, according to the daily.

Treasury officials, as well as a State Department spokesman, declined to comment to the newspaper, it said.

A person familiar with the plan, told WSJ that the move is likely to “overrun the formation of a government in crisis-hit Lebanon.

Thumb tric.bortugal 06 November 2020, 09:06

Bassil is suberman. He will crash sanctions from amer ka like he crash chinese blague.
Bassil Bassil Bassil!!

Reply Report
Thumb ansarullah 06 November 2020, 10:09

God bless the shia supported christian Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil for supporting the resistance and its activities inside and outside Lebanon. With the blessings of our Sayid, minister Bassil will crush these meaningless sanctions and turn them against the perpetrators!

Shia Shia Shia !!!

Reply Report
Thumb tric.bortugal 06 November 2020, 16:29

Bassil Bassil Bassil !!!

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 06 November 2020, 10:34

Qu’il crève , grosse pourriture !

Reply Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 06 November 2020, 10:48

Excellent news and well deserved.

Reply Report
Missing un520 06 November 2020, 10:58

Trump should use his remaining time in office to apply as much pressure as possible on Iran/Hezbollah and their allies.

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 06 November 2020, 11:38

Absolutely UN!!

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 06 November 2020, 11:37

Best News ever! Sanction this POS!

Reply Report
Thumb justice 06 November 2020, 11:53

He should be executed

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 06 November 2020, 12:55

He earned it!

Reply Report