Building Partially Collapses in Beirut's Ashrafieh

A deserted, blast-damaged building in Beirut neighborhood of Ashrafieh partially collapsed on Friday, two days after the total collapse of a building in the Medawar area, the National News Agency said.

The collapse did not cause any casualties according to the agency.

Reports said part of Ashrafieh’s Hanna Metri building, affected by the port explosion, collapsed blocking the road. Traffic was diverted to a nearby street.

Buildings in Ashrafieh and other areas of Beirut were affected by the massive August 4 explosion at the capital’s port. Dozens of historic buildings were damaged and are at risk of collapse.

On Wednesday, a deserted two-story building collapsed Medawar area due to heavy rains.