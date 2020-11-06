Hizbullah Slams U.S. Sanctions on Bassil as 'Interference in Lebanon Affairs'

Hizbullah on Friday condemned the U.S. sanctions on Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil as “a purely political decision and a blatant and insolent interference in Lebanon’s domestic affairs.”

“The United States, which is the sponsor of terrorism and extremism in the world, is the last side that has the right to talk about combating corruption,” the party said in a statement.

“America is using its domestic laws, including the laws of combating terrorism and corruption, to extend its hegemony and influence over the world,” Hizbullah added.