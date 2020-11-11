Mobile version

Several Wounded in Bomb Attack at Jeddah Cemetery for Non-Muslims

by Naharnet Newsdesk 11 November 2020, 13:17
Several people were wounded Wednesday in a bomb attack at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, France's foreign ministry said.

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people," the ministry said.

"France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack."

