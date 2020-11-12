1 Dead, 3 Hurt in New 'Welding' Explosion in Lebanon

One person was killed and three others were injured in an explosion Thursday near a mango fermentation workshop in the Bekaa town of Taanayel.

Al-Jadeed TV said the blast went off as Syrian workers were carrying out welding works near the workshop.

LBCI television said the explosion occurred inside “a workshop for storing and cooling fruits” as the workers were “welding a room for storing fruits prior to refrigeration.”

The TV network said a flammable material was likely present at the site, adding that a Syrian worker was killed and others were wounded.

Welding works have been blamed for several fires and explosions in Lebanon in recent months, the last of which was on Sunday.