Raad Says French Envoy Urged Cooperation with Hariri

French presidential envoy Patrick Durel held talks Thursday in Haret Hreik with the head of Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Mohammed Raad.

“Durel came on an exploratory mission linked to the issue of government’s formation and to emphasize on the French initiative,” Raad told reporters after the meeting.

“He stressed the need that the new government commit to the implementation of the initiative’s clauses and the reform paper that was agreed on at the Pine Residence,” Raad added.

He noted that the French visitor “hoped for cooperation with the PM-designate to resolve the obstacles” hindering the formation of the new government, albeit without “mentioning the type of the obstacles.”

Asked about possible European sanctions on “those obstructing the government’s formation,” Raad said: “I’m surprised by these remarks, which have not been mentioned, and those obstructing the government’s formation cannot be pinpointed.”

He added: “We have a responsibility to speed up the government’s formation because the country cannot withstand further deterioration and the economic situation is very dire.”