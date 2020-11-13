Army Clarifies Why a U.S. Military Jet Has Landed in Riyaq

The Lebanese Army on Friday clarified why a U.S. military plane has landed at the Riyaq military airport in the Bekaa.

“A newspaper and some websites have circulated a report about the arrival of a U.S. military plane to the Riyaq airport to carry American journalist Austin Tice,” an army statement said.

Freelance journalist Tice, 39, vanished Aug. 14, 2012 after he got into a car in the Damascus suburb of Daraya to make a trip to Lebanon and was detained at a regime checkpoint.

The army statement clarified that the U.S. military plane had been on a routine mission and that it had carried a U.S. team that will train some Lebanese military units.

The plane “ended its mission and departed without carrying the journalist Tice, contrary to what has been reported,” the statement said.