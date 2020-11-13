Mobile version

Army Clarifies Why a U.S. Military Jet Has Landed in Riyaq

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 November 2020, 15:40
W460

The Lebanese Army on Friday clarified why a U.S. military plane has landed at the Riyaq military airport in the Bekaa.

“A newspaper and some websites have circulated a report about the arrival of a U.S. military plane to the Riyaq airport to carry American journalist Austin Tice,” an army statement said.

Freelance journalist Tice, 39, vanished Aug. 14, 2012 after he got into a car in the Damascus suburb of Daraya to make a trip to Lebanon and was detained at a regime checkpoint.

The army statement clarified that the U.S. military plane had been on a routine mission and that it had carried a U.S. team that will train some Lebanese military units.

The plane “ended its mission and departed without carrying the journalist Tice, contrary to what has been reported,” the statement said.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 0