Hariri Calls Bahrain Leaders to Offer Condolences

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Friday contacted the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to express his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the late prime minister.

During the phone call with the Bahraini King, Hariri emphasized "the depth of the historic relations between Lebanon and Bahrain," a statement released by Hariri's press office said.