Vettel Evokes Amelia Earhart and Diversity in New 'Rainbow' Helmet

Sebastian Vettel's new helmet in use at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix salutes global diversity and harmony with rainbow colors and a quote from aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart.

The four-time world champion, who is in his final four races with Ferrari before joining Aston Martin next year, has introduced it as a one-off statement of hope for humanity.

"The focus of this new helmet design is a rainbow as a symbol of the diversity of people in a united and harmonious world," said the helmet designer Jens Munser on Twitter.

"The color spectrum is embedded in the basic color of the helmet which flows from white into black without separation."

The helmet carries the slogan 'Together as One' on top and includes a quote from Earhart, the first woman to complete a solo flight across the Atlantic in 1928.

The words "No borders, just horizons. Only freedom" were visible on his helmet during opening practice on Friday morning.

Vettel's traditional helmet carries the colors of the German flag.

American Earhart began flying in 1921 and set numerous records and firsts for female aviators.

She disappeared during an attempt to fly around the world in 1939 and was declared dead in absentia, believed to have crashed in the Pacific Ocean.