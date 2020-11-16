ISF Says Virus Lockdown Has So Far Succeeded

The first two days of a two-week general lockdown imposed in Lebanon to curb skyrocketing coronavirus cases were “largely successful,” an Internal Security Forces spokesman said on Monday.

“Until this morning, 6,873 fines were issued against those who breached the lockdown,” ISF Public Relations Branch chief Colonel Joseph Musallem said in a radio interview.

“Municipalities have an important role in securing the success of the genera lockdown,” he added.

Musallem also urged citizens to “cooperate in order to prevent a bigger spread of the virus” and to “relieve the medical sector and lower the daily numbers of deaths and infections.”