Macron to Discuss Lebanon with Pompeo after Futile Durel Visit

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss Monday in a meeting in Paris “a host of files that concern both countries, especially the situation in the region, and specifically the Lebanese crisis,” informed diplomatic sources said.

Macron and Pompeo will demonstrate “the outcome of the efforts that have been exerted to guarantee the implementation of the French initiative and the obstacles that are impeding it,” the sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Monday.

The French team tasked with following up on the initiative will meanwhile meet to discuss the “frail results” of French presidential envoy Patrick Durel’s visit to Lebanon.

“In light of Durel’s remarks and impressions, the fate of the conference that France is preparing to help Lebanon will be decided as well as the date of Macron’s third visit to Lebanon before the end of the year,” the sources added.

Political sources informed on the meetings that Durel held in Lebanon meanwhile told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that the visit “failed to achieve the needed progress.”