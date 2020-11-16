Mobile version

Aoun, Berri Mourn Muallem as President Dispatches Minister

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 November 2020, 14:48
W460

President Michel Aoun on Monday sent a cable of condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over the death of Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem.

Lauding the role that Muallem played inside and outside Syria, Aoun hoped “peace will return to Syria so that the brotherly Syrian people can once again enjoy the prosperity they deserve.”

Dispatched by Aoun, caretaker Social Affairs and Tourism Minister Ramzi Msharrafiyeh meanwhile left for Syria to represent the president at Muallem’s funeral.

Speaker Nabih Berri also sent a cable of condolences to Assad and another to Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous.

In the cable sent to Assad, Berri hailed Muallem as a prominent Arab politician who “did not bargain over principles” and who defended “Arabs and Arabism until the last breath.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 7
Thumb galaxy 16 November 2020, 15:07

Lauding the role that Muallem played inside and outside Syria, Aoun hoped “peace will return to Syria so that the brotherly Syrian people can once again enjoy the prosperity they deserve.”

Wow Wow Wow !!!

Reply Report
Thumb skeletor 16 November 2020, 16:41

He finally heeded my advice and checked in at the Obese VIP section of my kingdom. Plenty of fat to burn...

Reply Report
Thumb ansarullah 16 November 2020, 16:59

God bless shia appointed president General Aoun for mourning one of the heroes of our resistance.

Walid al-Muallem will always be remembered as a model of patriotism, resistance, transparency, and honesty.

Shea Shia Shea !!!

Reply Report
Thumb tric.bortugal 16 November 2020, 18:10

Shea Shea Shea !!!!
The guy was ton of fun. di3ano

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 16 November 2020, 17:03

May Aoun and Berri join him soon !

Reply Report
Thumb LongLiveLebanon 16 November 2020, 18:34

Such contacts represent at least a tacit recognition of the murderous Syrian regime. Very unfortunate and totally unacceptable.

Reply Report
Missing SupportBeirut 16 November 2020, 19:28

May you mourn Bashar El Assad

Reply Report