Bahrain FM to Make First Visit to Israel
Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdellatif al-Zayani is to make a visit to Israel on Wednesday, the first by a senior Bahraini official since the two countries signed a normalization deal, official media said.
The BNA news agency said the visit would "affirm Bahrain's strong and permanent position in favor of supporting the peace process" and be focused on "the economic opportunities and bilateral accords with Israel."
Bahrain and its Gulf neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, both signed U.S.-sponsored normalization accords with Israel on September 15 at the White House.
Israel and the UAE last month signed agreements on visa-free travel, civil aviation, investment protection, and science and technology during a first official Emirati visit to the Jewish state.
The UAE led the way in forging ties between the Gulf and Israel, announcing its decision in August, before Bahrain followed suit a month later.
Another slap in the face for the Palestinians, who for years have been mistakenly thinking that they hold the whole (Arab) world to ransom over their problem.
Finally they are being showed that they are only one small part in the whole picture, and they no longer are able to dictate their demands to anyone.
Lol can't you come up with new hasbara? The Palestinians knew very well that the Bahrain dictator leaders were collaborating with israel. The PA is more or less a puppet of the Gulf so how could they think they were holding anyone to ransom? You're just doing the usual hasbara tactic of creating a rift between Arabs. Same old story. The real question here is why israel loves to be close with the very type of leaders that they claim to be so much better than when doing PR for its image in the west? Your motto is "by way of deception, thou shalt do war" and it shows. Tiny devils doing the work of satan. By the way, what would Moses think of a so called Jewish state allowing homosexuality, adultery, fornication, paganism, atheism, talking badly about God and more?
Collaborators throughout history have only one ending: in South Africa is necklacing, in Vietnam, Algeria, and most of the world firing squad (unless they are able to run away like the shah of Iran)