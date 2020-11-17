Report: France ‘Pursues’ Efforts to Help Lebanon

Despite the obstacles that still hinder the French rescue initiative for Lebanon, France is "continuing its efforts to help Lebanon," according to information obtained by the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat newspaper Wednesday.

The daily said that French President Emmanuel Macron intends to make a visit to Lebanon, his third since the August 4 explosion, before the end of this year.

But Macron’s visit and his calls for an aid conference in November are “linked to the Lebanese developments, and the ability of the political class in Lebanon to produce a new government that inspires confidence and indicates ability to carry out mandatory reforms,” added the newspaper.

French circles in Paris told the newspaper that Macron's adherence to his initiative is primarily due to the commitments he made to the Lebanese people and the civil society, “despite the obstacles and wrangling among Lebanon’s political class over ministerial portfolios and benefits, and relying on regional or American changes.”

According to well-informed sources in Paris, “the French initiative is the only plan on the table to save Lebanon.”