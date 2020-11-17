Fahmi Urges Compliance to Virus Lockdown

Caretaker Minister of Interior Mohammed Fahmi stated on Tuesday that some businesses might be allowed to reopen if a progress shows Friday on COVID indicators, urging institutions to comply with lockdown measures.

In talks with Maronite Patriarch Beshara el Rahi, Fahmi said he briefed the Patriarch on the health situation in the country amid the two-week lockdown over a surge in coronavirus infections.

Fahmi hailed the Lebanese's extent of abidance, noting that “some businesses might be allowed to reopen if a progress shows on Friday on COVID indicators.”

On the security situation, the Minister said: "It is going very well,” noting that “there are sleeping terror cells all over the world. In Lebanon, the security forces know well their whereabouts. They have no hope for survival under the grip of security forces."