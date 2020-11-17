Jumblat Wonders if Smuggling to Syria behind Pipeline Blast

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Tuesday suggested that the recent oil pipeline blast in the northern region of al-Abdeh could have been caused by “smuggling” to neighboring Syria.

“Is it correct that the pipeline blast in al-Abdeh happened as some were pumping oil from the North’s refinery to Syria?” Jumblat asked in a tweet.

“Have we moved to this magnitude of smuggling? And are oil traders bringing illegal ships to smuggle the subsidized oil?” he wondered.

The oil pipeline, which has been inoperational since 1983, runs from Iraq to Lebanon via Syria.

Although the export of oil through the pipeline stopped decades ago, it still contains large quantities of crude oil, according to media reports.

This pipeline is one of the oldest oil transport lines from Iraq and has a diameter of 12 inches.