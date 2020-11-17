Jumblat Wonders if Smuggling to Syria behind Pipeline Blast
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Tuesday suggested that the recent oil pipeline blast in the northern region of al-Abdeh could have been caused by “smuggling” to neighboring Syria.
“Is it correct that the pipeline blast in al-Abdeh happened as some were pumping oil from the North’s refinery to Syria?” Jumblat asked in a tweet.
“Have we moved to this magnitude of smuggling? And are oil traders bringing illegal ships to smuggle the subsidized oil?” he wondered.
The oil pipeline, which has been inoperational since 1983, runs from Iraq to Lebanon via Syria.
Although the export of oil through the pipeline stopped decades ago, it still contains large quantities of crude oil, according to media reports.
This pipeline is one of the oldest oil transport lines from Iraq and has a diameter of 12 inches.
Last week he came up with a theory that the ammonium nitrate was destined to Bashar.... utter nonsense because it was intended for the Damascus Butcher, he would have had it delivered years ago/ he’s a mega waffler... with lots of imagination thanks to the hashisheh
Walid: may be it is true, but again empty words to impress simple minded followers, if you have some courage, you would make some serious investigations and show evidence, after all you have the capabilities and connection to start such an initiative.
This sectarian warlord is neither progressive or socialist as he panders to the gulf kings. As far as a “corrupt” leader he is exempted by the Israeli lobby in America and his kid can go to Disneyland in California