Akar Visits Baghdad, Says Lebanon, Iraq to Ink Military Treaties
Caretaker Deputy PM and Defense Minister Zeina Akar met Tuesday in Baghdad with Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad Saadoun and said military and intelligence cooperation treaties will soon be signed between the two nations.
Talks also tackled the aid offered by Iraq to Lebanon in the wake of the catastrophic Beirut port explosion and the outcome of a visit by an Iraqi economic delegation to Lebanon.
Akar meanwhile hailed Iraq’s support for Lebanon, stressing keenness on “bolstering the common ties and preserving them during the formation of a new government” in Lebanon.
The Iraqi minister for his part vowed that his country will continue to support Lebanon in all fields, especially in the military and oil sectors.
