Palestinian Authority Restores Security Cooperation with Israel
The Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas will restore security coordination with Israel, after it was severed in May, a PA minister said Tuesday evening.
"In the light of Mahmud Abbas's international contacts...and given the written and verbal commitments we have received from the Israelis, we will resume relations where they were before May 19, 2020", Hussein al-Sheikh, the PA's civil affairs minister, said.
This guy is worst than Antwan Lahd. Lahd was a lot smarter. The Palestinians need to get rid off this collaborator who is hated by his people.
He has a state of Palestine sign and he only has the authority to collect garbage. Mandela would have preferred to be executed rather than do what this collaborator is doing. Tfhhh