Strong Lebanon Bloc Warns against 'Elimination, Marginalization'

The Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc on Tuesday decried that some parties are seeking a return to “the era of elimination and marginalization.”

“A government of speciality, expertise and competency cannot work and make achievements without the principle of preserving national balance, which cannot be disregarded or relinquished,” the bloc warned in a statement issue after an e-meeting chaired by FPM chief MP Jebran Bassil.

“There are confirmed and alarming indications about the desire of some parties to go back 15 years in time to the era of elimination and marginalization, which is something that contradicts with the path of national stability,” the bloc cautioned.

It also called for “speeding up the formation of a salvation government that would implement the reformist clauses of the French initiative and immunize stability and national solidarity in a period that is among the most dangerous periods that the Middle East region has witnessed.”

The bloc also said that its “facilitating stance” stems from “its awareness of the gravity of the situation,” while urging “unified standards in the cabinet formation process” to secure “the broadest possible parliamentary, political and popular support” for the new government.