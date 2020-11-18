Trump Hails U.S.-Lebanese Friendship in Cable to Aoun

President Michel Aoun has received a cable from U.S. President Donald Trump, greeting him on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Lebanese Independence, the Presidency said on Wednesday.

“In the name of the people of the United States of America, I would like to wish the Lebanese people all the best, while celebrating their independence anniversary,” Trump said in the cable.

“The friendship between the Lebanese and US peoples is strong, and I am proud of all US efforts to stand by the Lebanese people during the unprecedented challenges they faced during the current year,” he added.

“I look forward to more years of friendship and cooperation,” Trump went on to say.

Lebanon celebrates its Independence Day on November 22.