Israeli warplanes were on Wednesday staging intensive mock raids over south Lebanon, the National News Agency said.

“Since 2:20 pm, Israeli warplanes have been carrying out intensive mock raids at medium altitude over the Nabatiyeh and Iqlim al-Tuffah regions,” the state-run NNA said.

The Israeli jets also staged similar mock raids over Sidon, East Sidon, Marjeyoun and Jezzine, the agency added.