Assad Sends Cable to Aoun on Independence Day

President Michel Aoun has received a cable from Syrian President Bashar Assad, greeting him on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Lebanese Independence, Russia Today website said on Thursday.

In his message Assad wished that “Lebanon will enjoy stability and security, and that it will proceed towards progress and prosperity,” the Syrian President said in the message.

“The malign attempts of colonialism to interfere in the affairs of Lebanon and Syria clearly show intentions to take our region back to the colonial era,” added Assad in his message.

Lebanon celebrates its Independence Day on November 22. But the crisis-hit country has cancelled all types of national festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic.