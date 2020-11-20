Army Chief Urges Military to Fend Off ‘Danger, Sedition’
Army chief Gen. Jospeh Aoun on Friday marked Lebanon’s 77th Independence Day urging troops to “fight off danger and discord.”
In his order of the day, Aoun said everyone in Lebanon is counting on the military to face “danger and bury sedition,” vowing that any "attempt to tamper with security, stability and civil peace will not be tolerated.”
“77 years of independence, and Lebanon is currently going through an unprecedented delicate and difficult phase on the political, economic and social levels. The port disaster added more pressure to the crisis accompanied with the coronavirus outbreak. But with unity and solidarity, we are confident that this too shall pass,” he said.
Added Aoun: “We made one sacrifice after another, one martyr after another, which will only make us stronger and more determined to carry out our national duties.”
Lebanon celebrates Independence Day on November 22. But the country has cancelled all forms of national festivities marking the occasion amid an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.
God bless Shia appointed Army chief Gen. Jospeh Aoun for urging our brave troops to “fight off danger and discord” and bury edition caused by the saudi-american-israeli-sudani-bahraini-emirati coalition.
Under the command and guidance of our Sayid and Marja', our army is inching closer to defeating the zionist enemy and liberating occupied Arab and Lebanese Land.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
النهار
شوهد انتشار عسكري في محيط احد الافران في جسر الباشا ليتبين ان ضابطا كبيرا دخل يشتري خبزا وحاجات اخرى لمنزله.
Yes God Bless our Army!