Report: The U.S. ‘Postpones’ Sanctions on Senior Lebanese Officials

Amid reports that the US is expected to impose a new batch of sanctions against some Lebanese officials, al-Joumhouria daily reported Friday that France was able to help postpone these sanctions.

Western diplomatic sources told the daily that French President Emmanuel Macron was able to persuade US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to postpone sanctions on senior Lebanese politicians, in order to avoid further complications disrupting the efforts to form a Lebanese government, the daily reported.

On condition of anonymity, the sources added that the US will, later, before the US President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20, impose sanctions on Lebanese officials if they insist on evading their responsibilities in forming a government of specialists, ending waste of public funds and corruption, and securing coverage and support for Hizbullah.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on the son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, ex-Foreign Minister and MP Jebran Bassil, saying he is “at the forefront of corruption” in Lebanon.

Bassil said he will challenge the sanctions in American courts and demand financial and moral compensation.

The US sanctions have hit a number of Hizbullah officials, and members in the Lebanese government and parliament.