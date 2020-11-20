Report: The U.S. ‘Postpones’ Sanctions on Senior Lebanese Officials
Amid reports that the US is expected to impose a new batch of sanctions against some Lebanese officials, al-Joumhouria daily reported Friday that France was able to help postpone these sanctions.
Western diplomatic sources told the daily that French President Emmanuel Macron was able to persuade US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to postpone sanctions on senior Lebanese politicians, in order to avoid further complications disrupting the efforts to form a Lebanese government, the daily reported.
On condition of anonymity, the sources added that the US will, later, before the US President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20, impose sanctions on Lebanese officials if they insist on evading their responsibilities in forming a government of specialists, ending waste of public funds and corruption, and securing coverage and support for Hizbullah.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on the son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, ex-Foreign Minister and MP Jebran Bassil, saying he is “at the forefront of corruption” in Lebanon.
Bassil said he will challenge the sanctions in American courts and demand financial and moral compensation.
The US sanctions have hit a number of Hizbullah officials, and members in the Lebanese government and parliament.
Lol---good luck with that. Trying to put on a defiant face, how funny.
God bless hezbollah aka the Lebanese government, army and presidency for thwarting all attempts by the United States to impose sanctions on patriotic Lebanese figures who support our Shia resistance and do not submit to the Saudi-American-Israeli-Sudani-Bahraini-Emirati coalition.
Our Sayid and Marja' promised us these sanctions are useless and once again he is proven to be right.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
باسيل يرجو واشنطن رفع العقوبات: «مستعد للابتعاد عن كل ما يتعارض مع سياستكم»
في جديد المعلومات كشفت مصادر ديبلوماسية غربية النقاب عن رسالة وجّهها باسيل الى الإدارة الاميركية منذ ايام وبالرغم من انتقاده الحاد لهذه الاجراءات بحقه، طالبا فيها رفع هذه العقوبات عنه، لانها اضرت به على الصعيدين السياسي والمادي ولانه لا يرى مبررا مقنعا لفرضها في هذا الظرف بالذات. وأشارت المصادر عبر “اللواء” الى ان “باسيل أبدى بالمقابل استعداده للاخذ بعين الاعتبار مآخذ وملاحظات الإدارة الاميركية على أدائه السياسي وانتهاج سياسة اكثر واقعية والابتعاد عن كل ما يتعارض مع سياسة الولايات المتحدة الأميركية بالمنطقة”.
https://janoubia.com/2020/11/20/باسيل-يرجو-واشنطن-رفع-العقوبات-مستعد/