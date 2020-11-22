Al-Rahi Slams Clash over Ministerial Shares, Portfolios, Veto Power

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called for the formation of “an extraordinary salvation government that can revive the country and gain domestic, Arab and international confidence.”

“All Lebanese have grown tired of waiting for a new government that relieves the country,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

He noted that “everyone knows that the formation process has been obstructed by the return to the chorus of shares, portfolios, the one-third veto power, the boosting of one camp and the marginalization of another.”

The patriarch warned that “this approach has strengthened corruption and the theft and waste of public funds while plunging the state into collapse and bankruptcy.”