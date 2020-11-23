Reports: Israeli PM Flew to Saudi Arabia, Met Crown Prince
Israeli media reported Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials.
Hebrew-language media cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, flew to the Saudi city of Neom on Sunday, where they met with the crown prince. The prince was there for talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
A Gulfstream IV private jet took off just after 1740 GMT from Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, according to data from website FlightRadar24.com. The flight traveled south along the eastern edge of the Sinai Peninsula before turning toward Neom and landing just after 1830 GMT, according to the data. The flight took off from Neom around 2150 GMT and followed the same route back to Tel Aviv.
The Israeli prime minister's office did not respond to requests for comment.
Pompeo traveled with an American press pool on his trip throughout the Mideast, but left them at the Neom airport when he went into his visit with the crown prince.
While Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates have reached deals under the Trump administration to normalize ties with Israel, Saudi Arabia so far has remained out of reach.
King Salman long has supported the Palestinians in their effort to secure an independent state. However, analysts and insiders suggest his 35-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, likely is more open to the idea of normalizing relations without major progress in the moribund peace process.
The kingdom approved the use of Saudi airspace for Israeli flights to the UAE, a decision announced the day after Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, met with Prince Mohammed in Riyadh. Bahrain normalizing ties also suggest at least a Saudi acquiescence to the idea, as the island kingdom relies on Riyadh.
Israel has long had clandestine ties to Gulf Arab states that have strengthened in recent years as they have confronted a shared threat in Iran.
Meanwhile Lebanon gets left behind as these gulf states build closer ties with Israel. Thank you Aoun, Berri and Hezbollah for ruining the country
Lebanon still has a chance to jump on the band wagon. Unfortunately for the country, we all know that President Aoun and Hizballah will sabotage every single possibility to reach agreements.
Look what they are trying to do just on the sea borders.
Gulf tyrants are committing a crime against humanity by normalizing with terrorist apartheid Israel who is daily torturing and killing children, demolishing homes, taking away people’s livelihoods and trying to wipeout what is left of Palestine. They are destroying the phony 2 state solution.
crimes against humanity? you mean like your hero assad the last 10 years. ?
Why in secret MBS? You do not want to end up like Lahd? These Gulf tyrants used to rely on the US to save them from their people? After Mubarak and Bin Ali of Tunisia were kicked out of power, they now desperately rely on Israel to save them. This will only hasten their demise. Lol doodle-dumb.
Keep begging for acceptance Zionist under several names. Every meter of Israel will forever be targeted by the resistance until the Christian and Muslim majority are elected in Palestine like South Africa and so called Israel is renamed Palestine like when Rhodesia was renamed Zimbabwe. Keep dreaming Zionist terrorist Apartheid racist. White South African rule lasted two centuries. How many years do you have left? Your wealthy Zionist numbers are dwindling around the world as they die of old age and your ability to blackmail the Europeans by using the Halaucost will become history as all the survivors pass away.
The Palestinians are unworthy of the sacrifices we’ve consented for them since 1948 look at their sleepy dictator Abbas hanging onto power since 10 years... he’s exactly like Aoun.
The only ones who still acre about "The Palestinian Cause" are your typical 60s type Arabists, Communists, and Socialists. The world has moved on.
can’t trust the israili. Meeting was supposed to be secret but a leftist newspaper spilled the beans to appease Bidiot of amir ka.