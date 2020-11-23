Arab, World Leaders Congratulate Aoun on Independence Day
President Michel Aoun, received more telegrams of congratulations on the 77th anniversary of Independence from Arab and world leaders, the National News Agency reported on Monday.
In his cable, Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, wished that “Lebanon and the Lebanese people would enjoy prosperity, stability and peace.”
Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, expressed “his best wishes” for the President and for “the prosperity of your country.”
Aoun also received cables from: Italian President Sergio Mattarella, President of India Ram Nath Covind, Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, Secretary General of the Francophone Organization Louise Mushikiwabo.
Lebanon celebrates Independence Day on 22, November. But the country has cancelled all national festivities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
أصدرت شركة دبي سوق الحرة، اليوم الاثنين، وثيقة رسمية تمنع من خلالها مواطني دول لبنان واليمن وسوريا والعراق وليبيا وافغانستان وباكستان والصومال وكينيا وتونس والجزائر وتركيا وايران من دخول أراضيها.
وشملت تأشيرات دخول العمل للجدد والسياحة والزيارات ذات المدة الطويلة والقصيرة. وبدأ العمل بالقرار بدء من 18 تشرين الثاني الحالي.
After 4 years in office as a strong president, this is where he managed to take Lebanon:
بالوثيقة ـ لبنان الثاني عالمياً بحجم التضخم… بين فنزويلا وزيمبابوي
لفت الخبير الاقتصادي الأميركي البروفيسور ستيف هانك، إلى أن لبنان تجاوز دولة زيمبابوي ليصبح بالمرتبة الثانية من حيث التضخم العالمي.
وسجلت نسبة التضخم في لبنان حوالي 365% لتسبقه دولة فنزويلا التي تحتل المرتبة الأولى عالمياً بنسبة 2133%.
وقال هانك، عبر “تويتر”، “من المثير للصدمة مشاهدة السياسيين اللبنانيين لا يكترثون للوضع بينما بيروت تحترق.
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2020/11/23/lebanon-inflation/
To be fair to him, when asked by a reporter last month : "where are we headed", Aoun replied: " to hell".
One of the few times the pos had a moment of lucidity.
I believe the so called world leaders are being sarcastic with Aoun but he doesn’t get it. There’s no reason to congratulate Lebanon.
it is a formality @s.o.s
Their offices have a reminder on their calendars for every occasion in the world. Office managers typically draft these messages and I doubt world leaders actually read or see them.
It’s like the birthday reminders we get from various software. But the presidency is bragging about the independence anniversary wishes it’s getting whilst there’s no reason to do so.... it’s automated and not sincere.
بالفيديو.. نائب عوني يستهجن مطلب اللبنانيين بالكهرباء: «شو ع أيام جدك كان في كهربا»!!
في مقابلة تلفزيونية لطرابلسي على قناة otv ضمن “يوم جديد” انتقد طرابلسي رداً على سؤال مطالبة المواطنين بالكهرباء قائلا : “عمرو ما يكون في كهربا.. شو ع أيام جدك كان في كهربا.. كيف عاشت البشرية بدون كهربا”.
Watch the video in the link below:
https://janoubia.com/2020/11/23/بالفيديو-نائب-عوني-يستهجن-مطلب-اللبنا/
فضيحة هبة الطحين العراقي .. الدولة تبيعه للمطاحن!!
https://janoubia.com/2020/11/23/فضيحة-هبة-الطحين-العراقي-2-الدولة-تبيع/
It wasn't "independence" it was the day when the French said these people are too stupid to be helped, F this joint we are out!