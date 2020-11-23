Arab, World Leaders Congratulate Aoun on Independence Day

President Michel Aoun, received more telegrams of congratulations on the 77th anniversary of Independence from Arab and world leaders, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

In his cable, Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, wished that “Lebanon and the Lebanese people would enjoy prosperity, stability and peace.”

Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, expressed “his best wishes” for the President and for “the prosperity of your country.”

Aoun also received cables from: Italian President Sergio Mattarella, President of India Ram Nath Covind, Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, Secretary General of the Francophone Organization Louise Mushikiwabo.

Lebanon celebrates Independence Day on 22, November. But the country has cancelled all national festivities amid the coronavirus pandemic.