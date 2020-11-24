Hassan Says Lebanon to Receive Pfizer Vaccines in Q1 2021

Lebanon is scheduled to receive the coronavirus vaccines it purchased from U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021, caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said Tuesday.

“The agreement with Pfizer stipulates receiving the vaccine in the first quarter of next year, which means by the end of March at the latest. But it is expected to receive the vaccine in mid-February with the possibility of bringing this date back or forward by two weeks,” Hassan said after a meeting for the national panel that he has formed to manage the Covid-19 vaccines file.

“The Ministry of Public Health is inclined to achieve health safety through the Pfizer vaccine and other vaccines, because it will not prevent the private sector from investing in the vaccines field under the ministry’s supervision, in order to provide the biggest coverage for the Lebanese society,” the minister added.