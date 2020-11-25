Report: Aoun to Meet Rahi over His Latest Sermon

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi is set to visit Baabda Palace on Wednesday after a fiery sermon he made on Sunday, Nidaa al-Watan reported.

The newspaper said talks between President Michel Aoun and the Patriarch are set to focus on “the content of his sermon.”

Rahi has occasionally criticized the ruling authority over its failure to address the crisis in Lebanon.

In his recent sermon, Rahi said Lebanon will be in complete ruin if the yet to be formed government is in the form of its predecessors.

Lebanon has been grappling with an economic and financial crisis that deeply impacted the Lebanese, driving many into poverty.

The crisis is paralleled with a deadly colossal port explosion that devastated the country, adding to an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.