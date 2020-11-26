Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday ordered Ethiopia's army to launch a final offensive against Tigray's leaders in their regional capital Mekele, saying the window for their surrender had expired.

"The Ethiopian National Defence Forces have now been directed to conclude the third and final phase of our rule of law operations," Abiy said in a statement on Twitter.

"In this final phase, great care will be given to protect innocent civilians from harm. All efforts will be made to ensure that the city of Mekele, which was built through the hard work of our people, will not be severely damaged."