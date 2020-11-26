Ibrahim, Kubis Discuss Latest Lebanon Developments
General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim held talks on Thursday with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis and discussed the latest political and security developments in Lebanon and the region, media reports said.
The reports did not go into any details about the meeting.
Earlier this week, Ibrahim had met with the US Ambassador Dorothy Shea where discussions touched on an array of issues of common interest, in addition to the outcome of his latest visit to Washington.