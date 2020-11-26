Kubis Says Lebanon Better Agree on Election Law Prior Due Date

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis said on Thursday that if Lebanon decides to change its electoral law, it should agree on that “well before holding the 2022 parliamentary elections” to avoid a delay.

“An important discussion in the Parliament on election-related issues, electoral law. It is necessary to clarify the situation well before holding the 2022 elections on time,” said Kubis in a tweet.

The parliamentary blocs met on Wednesday and discussed a proposed electoral law submitted by Speaker Nabih Berri’s Development and Liberation bloc and calls for turning Lebanon into a single electoral district under a full proportional representation system and without so-called preferential votes.

The session has inflamed political and sectarian tension, amid multiple rises grappling the country.