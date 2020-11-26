Consul in Turkey Sounds Alarm over Human Smugglers Robbing Lebanese

Consul General of Lebanon in Istanbul Mazen Kabbara warned on Thursday that the Lebanese are at risk of being exploited by mafias deceiving them into paying huge amounts of money in return for smuggling them into Europe, the National News Agency reported.

In a statement, Kabbara said the mobsters are taking sums of money making Lebanese believe they will be smuggled into Europe, but they only abandon them on border between Greece and Bulgaria.

Kabbara added that on these borders, the abandoned undocumented individuals get arrested for illegal entry.

“We at the consulate provide assistance for these individuals, which is limited to securing their return back home,” noted Kabbara.

He said it has turned into an "alarming situation taking into consideration the growing number of people," as he urged vigilance on part of the authorities in Lebanon.