Macron Says Aoun Must Urge Politicians to Set Sectarian Interests Aside

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Lebanese officials to put their own interests aside and work on achieving the interests of the people.

In a message to President Michel Aoun on Independence Day, Macron said Thursday “the demands of the Lebanese people in their uprising about a year ago is still achievable."

“It is your duty as head of state to respond to these demands, and to strongly urge all political forces to set aside their personal, sectarian and factional interests, in order to solely attain the supreme interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese people,” Macron addressed Aoun as saying.

Macron said solutions to the Lebanese crisis “lie in the need to implement the road map that all political parties committed to on the first of September.” And he urged the formation of a government “of qualified figures.”

Lebanese leaders are still incapable of agreeing on a government format, amid a failed forensic audit into the central bank’s accounts.

Lebanon’s parliament discusses Friday a letter addressed by Aoun to parliament, urging its intervention in the issue of forensic audit.