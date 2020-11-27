Aoun Meets Kubis, Talks Dwell on UN Resolution 1701

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis met with President Michel Aoun and briefed the president on the deliberations of the Security Council meeting on Resolution 1701, the Presidency office said in a tweet on Friday.

The Security Council conducts regular briefings as a follow-up of the situation in South Lebanon, and the work of UNIFIL international forces.

The meeting was attended by former Minister, Salim Jreisatti, Presidency Director-General Antoine Choucair, and Adviser Osama Khashab.

The 1701 Resolution was intended to resolve the 2006 Lebanon War with Israel. It was unanimously approved by the United Nations Security Council on 11 August 2006. The Lebanese cabinet unanimously approved the resolution on 12 August 2006.

In October, Lebanon and Israel began unprecedented talks to settle a maritime border dispute and clear the way for oil and gas exploration.