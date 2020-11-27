Higher Judicial Council to Seek Prosecution of Interior Minister
The Higher Judicial Council announced Friday that it will ask the state prosecutor to “take the appropriate legal measure against the interior minister” over his latest remarks about the judiciary.
In a statement issued after an extraordinary meeting, the Council said it has taken its decision in agreement with the heads of the Shura Council and the Audit Bureau.
In a statement issued overnight Thursday, the Council had described caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi’s remarks as “totally unacceptable, intolerable and incorrect.”
In a live interview on MTV, Fahmi had claimed that “95% of judges are corrupt.”
Fahmi had claimed that “95% of judges are corrupt.”
He is 100% correct and spot on. Every Lebanese who has had any dealings with the courts in Lebanon ( myself included ) agrees with Minister Fahmi.
I never liked this Egyptian but he spoke the truth, he gave an example too. How can a judge on a salary of 15 million LBP own a house worth 5 million dollars? This applies to all people in power obviously, especially MPs, ministers and presidents.
He also told of a story during the lockdown: Miss Lebanon was holding a party in a villa in total disregard to the lockdown rules and social distancing. A unit from the ISF went to her house and asked the party to disperse. half an hour later 'Judge' Ghada Aoun (who else!) summoned the ISF unit and inquired from them as to why they stopped the party!
Are you serious. Ghada Aoun et pas une autre! Why am I not surprised. Obviously she’s one of the most corrupt magistrates...what a peach.
The filth judiciary are shaking in their pants..typical reaction of the corrupt political class. Use the law to prosecute the innocent who expose you. God is with you Mr Fahmi.
Minister Mohammed Fahmi is right on.. They are all corrupt. How can anyone not see it.