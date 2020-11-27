Higher Judicial Council to Seek Prosecution of Interior Minister

The Higher Judicial Council announced Friday that it will ask the state prosecutor to “take the appropriate legal measure against the interior minister” over his latest remarks about the judiciary.

In a statement issued after an extraordinary meeting, the Council said it has taken its decision in agreement with the heads of the Shura Council and the Audit Bureau.

In a statement issued overnight Thursday, the Council had described caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi’s remarks as “totally unacceptable, intolerable and incorrect.”

In a live interview on MTV, Fahmi had claimed that “95% of judges are corrupt.”