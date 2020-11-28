Fahmi Says His Criticism ‘Awakened’ the Judiciary

After accusing the majority of the judicial authority in Lebanon of “corruption,” caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said on Saturday that his criticism has “awakened some in the judiciary.”

“Let the criticism be, and let them prosecute ... if my frankness has awakened some in the judiciary, this is required in order to begin with forgotten cases of the people and the oppressed in prisons,” Fahmi stressed.

On Friday, the Higher Judicial Council announced that it will ask the state prosecutor to “take the appropriate legal measure against the interior minister” over his latest remarks about the judiciary.

In a statement issued after an extraordinary meeting, the Council said it has taken its decision in agreement with the heads of the Shura Council and the Audit Bureau.

The Council had described Fahmi’s remarks as “totally unacceptable, intolerable and incorrect.”

In a live interview on MTV, Fahmi had claimed that “95% of judges are corrupt.”