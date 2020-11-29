Hariri Still Insisting on Govt. of Specialists, Says Alloush

PM-designate Saad Hariri is still insisting on forming a government of specialists that is not loyal to any political party, al-Mustaqbal Movement politburo member ex-MP Mustafa Alloush said Sunday.

“This is irreversible for him,” Alloush added in an interview with MTV.

“President (Michel) Aoun still has to accept the 18-minister cabinet line-up and Hariri is expected to visit Baabda but no specific date has yet been set,” Alloush went on to say.

He also warned that Hariri’s stepping down would lead to “a quick deterioration” of the situations in Lebanon.

“No one will be able to bear the responsibility for that,” Alloush added.