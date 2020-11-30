Presidency Denies Allegations on Bassil's Interference in Govt Formation

The press office of President Michel Aoun described as “fabricated” some media reports claiming that the son-in-law of the President, MP Jebran Bassil, is playing a role or interfering in the cabinet formation process.

In a statement, the press office of the Presidency said: “Al-Liwaa and Nidaa al-Watan newspapers, along with other media websites, have published false information about the government formation process, by referring to a role of head of the Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc, MP Jebran Bassil, in this process.

“This information is false and unfounded, and clearly is coordinated by well-known parties for purposes known to all,” added the statement.

The press office emphasized that “the government formation occurs by agreement between the President and the PM-designate without any role for any third party in the process."