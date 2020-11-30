Foreign Ministry Condemns Killing of Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday condemned the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and expressed heartfelt condolences to the Iranian government and people.

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry called all sides for utmost self-restraint to avoid dragging the region into "the worst scenario."

"Such assassinations ignite conflicts and shake stability," the Foreign Ministry indicated, adding that the international law and conventions denounce similar acts.

Fakhrizadeh died on Friday from his wounds in a hospital, according to Iran's defence ministry, which had in a statement said assailants targeted his car and engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards outside the capital.