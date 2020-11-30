Foreign Ministry Condemns Killing of Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday condemned the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and expressed heartfelt condolences to the Iranian government and people.
In its statement, the Foreign Ministry called all sides for utmost self-restraint to avoid dragging the region into "the worst scenario."
"Such assassinations ignite conflicts and shake stability," the Foreign Ministry indicated, adding that the international law and conventions denounce similar acts.
Fakhrizadeh died on Friday from his wounds in a hospital, according to Iran's defence ministry, which had in a statement said assailants targeted his car and engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards outside the capital.
God bless The FPM and Bassil's Foreign Ministry for condemning the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and expressing heartfelt condolences to the Iranian government and people.
Our Shia appointed Foreign Ministry never fails to support the Islamic Republic of Iran and our Shia resistance in confronting the Saudi-American-Israeli-Sudani-Bahraini-Emirati coalition.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
The UAE condemned it too:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-30/uae-condems-iranian-scientist-assassination-as-threat-to-peace?srnd=premium-middle-east&sref=0wui8jHJ
Iran is the gift that keeps on giving to Israel. Don't sweat out boys & girls, Iran and its allies did more to advance Israel's cause than Bashir Gemayel and his followers.
Iran stopped the peace negotiations thanks to their backing Hamas and Islamic Jihad and suicide bombings. They stopped all attacks from Lebanon.They destroyed Syria and Iraq and Yemen and went to war against the whole GCC.
They made the whole region poorer and Israel became the richest power broker in the region. If there is going to be peace with Israel it will be with those who delivered: Iran and its allies and the prize will be Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.
Didn't you learn from 1989 when Lebanon was given to Syria as a prize.
Your understanding of politics is very basic. Go sleep and keep on hating your Lebanese neighbors.
The government responsible of the August 4 “citycide” which it didn’t condemn, because it would be condemning itself, is outraged by the assassination of an Iranian thug in his own country.’
Well done dear hizbala government!