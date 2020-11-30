Bassil Denies Setting Conditions, Says Only Urging 'Unified Standards'
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Monday denied setting conditions or demands regarding the new cabinet, stressing that the FPM is only asking for “unified standards.”
In a statement issued by his press office, Bassil described a report published in the Nidaa al-Watan newspaper as “lies and fabrications.”
“To date, the FPM chief has not set a condition nor has he announced a demand or imposed an equation. Everything that the FPM has rather called for is specifying unified principles and standards” for the cabinet formation process, the statement said.
It noted that the Movement would accordingly “take a stance on such a government, be it participation, rejection, support or opposition.”
In its report, Nidaa al-Watan claimed that Bassil has decided to “settle scores” with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and to block any cabinet line-up that does not secure him the representation he wants.
Let's see:
- Unified Standards do not apply to only one sect carrying weapons and dominating the whole country.
- Unified Standards do not apply when he and his fpm wrote a one way ticket to the head of the largest block in parliament and forced another PM on an entire sect.
- Unified Standards do not apply when he requests billions of dollars to fix the electricity and insists that it does not go through the Central Audit Bureau.
-Unified Standards do not apply when he calls for not allowing MPs to become ministers in any government except for himself.
and the list goes on!
Say what you will but this guy is smarter than he looks. The Border negotiations has stopped, the government formation is no where, so expect that the sanctions against Bassil will be lifted a than both things will happen, and perhaps a peace treaty with Israel... I honestly hope I am wrong but that is what I see...
He’s like grain of sand in a Rolex.... rendering the watch useless. He needs to get flushed out once and for all.
Not too far fetched as it was Aoun who agreed to introduce the new position on maritime borders. Question is, given the public position of the US ambassador, US retreating at this point seems out of the question at least until 01/20.
Even beyond, US risks looking like France now if it were to retreat. Not a bet one normally would take but given the tight spot...
Either way, typical Lebanese attitude - me first and the rest who cares. Lamentable catch 22 Lebanon is in.
here's some good news just came in:
ضربة جديدة للحرس الثوري الإيراني: مقتل القيادي شهدان و 3 من مرافقيه!
ضربة جديدة تهزّ إيران عقب أيام على مقتل العالم النووي محسن فخري زادة، حيث أفادت قناة “الحدث” “مقتل مسلم شهدان القيادي في الحرس الثوري الإيراني بغارة على الحدود مع سوريا”. اضافت: “القيادي في الحرس الثوري الإيراني قتل مع 3 من مرافقيه في استهداف سيارتهم بغارة مجهولة، وسط أنباء عن نقل جثمانه مع مرافقيه إلى بغداد من الحدود مع سوريا”.
https://janoubia.com/2020/11/30/ضربة-جديدة-للحرس-الثوري-الإيراني-مقتل/
2 conditions for the continued existence of Lebanon:
1) all warlords and their political friends must disappear from the political arena.
more difficult is the second one.
2) the people must learn to stop thinking "my religion determines my political color"; the people must be aware we are in the 21st century, crusaders / inquisitions are centuries ago. religion is private matter and not political color.
the one up Lebanon mash Lebanon mouslem is stupid and retarded and contributor to the misery of the country
The meccas wants to roubed the cristhians in Lebanon!!and have the support of macron
Nasrallah has assigned his minions clear and very defined roles to waste time; Berri insists on the finance portfolio which prompts Bassil to insist on the so called unified standards that he's never adhered to in the first place. Aoun argue he should names all the Christian ministers and then goes to sleep. When or if this issue is resolved, they'll revive the Arslan and Catholic representation and the 20 member cabinet. Once they have that the so called Consultative Gathering, supported by Hezballah, will spring into action and demand a Sunni minister. This will continues until Iran gives Nasrallah the greenlight. In the meantime hapless Hariri is still way over his head insisting on making everyone happy that is except the suffering people of Lebanon.
دبلوماسي أميركي يوجه اتهامات خطيرة لـ باسيل! (فيديو)
خلال استضافته من قبل طلاب الجامعة الأميركية في بيروت، أكد ألبرتو فرنانديز عبر الفيديو أنني "من أشد المؤمنين بإلقاء اللوم على المجرمين وفضحهم في لبنان أو في أي مكان آخر، لذلك كنت سعيدًا جدًا عندما ذهبوا وراء جبران باسيل، لقد شهدته لسنوات عديدة وأؤيد ذلك".
وقال السفير الأميركيس السابق: "لكن ما تم فعله هو أمر متوقع تمامًا، إنه يفعل هذا ويوهم نفسه بأن هذه الأشياء لا تهمني ولا تؤثر عليّ وأشياء من هذا القبيل، ولكن الهدف أنه لن يسافر إلى واشنطن مع صديقته كما كان يفعل قبل عامين ويترك زوجته ابنة رئيس الجمهورية، لذا فإن ما تفعله جميع العقوبات هو جعل الحياة صعبة عليهم".
https://www.lebanondebate.com/news/509142
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSLyws7PLes&feature=emb_logo
استدعى النائب العام التمييزي القاضي غسان عويدات، وزير الداخلية محمد فهمي للاستماع الى اقواله يوم الأربعاء المُقبل، حول ما ادلى به خلال مقابلة مع برنامج " صار الوقت" على قناة الـ "mtv" يوم الخميس الماضي بحق القضاة.
كما استدعى القاضي عويدات، مقدم البرنامج الإعلامي مرسال غانم للإستماع إلى إفادته.
https://www.lebanondebate.com/news/509141
Lebanon’s Central Bank Fuels Corruption, Extremism Concerns
U.S. and allies seek a forensic audit to check for money laundering, corruption and ties to Hezbollah
ذكرت صحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال" ان العقوبات الاميركية المقبلة قد تستهدف موظفين كبار في مصرف لبنان بتهم الفساد وتبييض الاموال واقامة علاقات مع حزب الله.
ومن المرجّح أن تندرج هذه العقوبات الاقتصادية تحت إطار "قانون ماغنيتسكي".
https://www.wsj.com/articles/lebanons-central-bank-fuels-corruption-extremism-concerns-11606744393