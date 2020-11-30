Bassil Denies Setting Conditions, Says Only Urging 'Unified Standards'

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Monday denied setting conditions or demands regarding the new cabinet, stressing that the FPM is only asking for “unified standards.”

In a statement issued by his press office, Bassil described a report published in the Nidaa al-Watan newspaper as “lies and fabrications.”

“To date, the FPM chief has not set a condition nor has he announced a demand or imposed an equation. Everything that the FPM has rather called for is specifying unified principles and standards” for the cabinet formation process, the statement said.

It noted that the Movement would accordingly “take a stance on such a government, be it participation, rejection, support or opposition.”

In its report, Nidaa al-Watan claimed that Bassil has decided to “settle scores” with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and to block any cabinet line-up that does not secure him the representation he wants.