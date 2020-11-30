Mustaqbal 'Optimistic' as Hariri Poised to Submit Line-Up to Aoun

Al-Mustaqbal Movement is “optimistic that an agreement will be reached” on am 18-seat cabinet line-up that PM-designate Saad Hariri will present to President Michel Aoun in the coming hours, the movement’s deputy chief said on Monday.

“So far, the possible damage resulting from (Hariri’s) stepping down surpasses the positivities from such a move and accordingly stepping down is out of the question at the moment,” Mustafa Alloush added in remarks to al-Jadeed TV.

Alloush had announced Sunday that Hariri is still insisting on forming a government of specialists that is not loyal to any political party.

“This is irreversible for him,” Alloush added.