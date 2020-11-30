Mobile version

Mustaqbal 'Optimistic' as Hariri Poised to Submit Line-Up to Aoun

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 November 2020, 21:10
W460

Al-Mustaqbal Movement is “optimistic that an agreement will be reached” on am 18-seat cabinet line-up that PM-designate Saad Hariri will present to President Michel Aoun in the coming hours, the movement’s deputy chief said on Monday.

“So far, the possible damage resulting from (Hariri’s) stepping down surpasses the positivities from such a move and accordingly stepping down is out of the question at the moment,” Mustafa Alloush added in remarks to al-Jadeed TV.

Alloush had announced Sunday that Hariri is still insisting on forming a government of specialists that is not loyal to any political party.

“This is irreversible for him,” Alloush added.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 5
Thumb ashtah 30 November 2020, 21:42

42 minutes ago L'Orient-Le Jour: The commander of Iran's Quds Force made a secret visit to Lebanon and asked Nasrallah not to provoke Israel.

How is this man allowed to enter Lebanon?! Oh, I see... it must be the dissociation policy that abbas ibrahim is implementing.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 01 December 2020, 00:46

Israel should shoot down any aircraft incoming from Iran, Iraq and Syria be it civilian or not. We can’t afford more Iranian cancer in the country...the host is nearly dead, the window of opportunity for a last chance chemotherapy is narrowing down quickly.

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 30 November 2020, 21:42

Lol only loyal to the saudy kingdom

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 30 November 2020, 21:45

A Cristhian the head of the cabinet!! A militar!!!

Reply Report
Thumb tric.bortugal 01 December 2020, 02:28

Crestins Crestins Crestins!!!

Reply Report