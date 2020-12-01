Ibrahim Says Indications Suggest No Government Soon
The foreign indications do not suggest that the new Lebanese government will be formed soon, General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim has said.
Asked why he is not playing a mediator role in the stalled cabinet formation process, Ibrahim said in an interview with ad-Diyar newspaper that “the circumstances are not appropriate” for such a role.
“Foreign pressures are very big,” the general explained.
He also noted that the foreign factors are stronger than the local factors in the current formation process.
Ibrahim’s interview comes a few weeks after he visited the United States and met with several American officials.
God bless Shia General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim for confirming that the new Lebanese government will not be formed soon.
When our top Shia scientist is assassinated by the Saudi-American-Israeli-Sudani-Bahraini-Emirati coalition, the people of Lebanon and the international community cannot expect Iran and our Marja' to facilitate the formation of a government in Lebanon.
Until our martyrs are avenged there will be no easing of the sanctions imposed on the international community.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
How did Abbas Ibrahim afford marrying his son at the Kempinski Summerland in august 2018 for half a million dollars with a salary of $5000 ? He’s corrupt and belongs in jail with his political buddies and the magistrates (95% according to minister Fahmi).