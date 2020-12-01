Ibrahim Says Indications Suggest No Government Soon

The foreign indications do not suggest that the new Lebanese government will be formed soon, General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim has said.

Asked why he is not playing a mediator role in the stalled cabinet formation process, Ibrahim said in an interview with ad-Diyar newspaper that “the circumstances are not appropriate” for such a role.

“Foreign pressures are very big,” the general explained.

He also noted that the foreign factors are stronger than the local factors in the current formation process.

Ibrahim’s interview comes a few weeks after he visited the United States and met with several American officials.