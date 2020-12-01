'A New Day is Coming', U.S. Tells Hizbullah, Iran

The United States has welcomed the Latvian government’s recent announcement that it considers Hizbullah in its entirety as a “terrorist organization.”

“Latvia supports U.S. implementation of sanctions related to Hizbullah and has expressed a readiness to place national travel bans on individuals associated with Hizbullah,” Cale Brown, the U.S. State Dept.’s principal deputy spokesperson, said.

“The continued announcements by countries in Europe, Latin America, and other regions of actions against the terrorist organization send a strong message to Hizbullah and its backers in Iran that a new day is coming,” Brown added.

“On this new day, Hizbullah operatives will no longer be able to operate from European soil, and the European Union will follow the lead of a number of European governments by closing the loopholes opened up by the false distinction between Hizbullah’s so-called military and political wings,” Brown explained.

He added that the United States continues to call on all countries to “take whatever action they can to prevent its operatives, recruiters, and financiers, from operating on their territories.”