France Says its Roadmap for Reform Unfulfilled in Lebanon

The French presidency reportedly said the US sanctions against the political class in Lebanon had “no impact” so far and will not ease the government formation gridlock, media reports said Wednesday.

France indicated that “a deteriorating monetary situation in the country only means Lebanon is to face additional difficulties and problems, which makes a real audit of the country’s Central Bank more imperative,” the reports added.

“None of the measures required in the French road map for Lebanon have been implemented, and nothing has been implemented regarding audit of the central bank’s accounts,” added the French presidency.