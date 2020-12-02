Bill to Dissolve Israel Parliament Passes Preliminary Vote
Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to the dissolution of parliament, a first step towards the collapse of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz.
The opposition-proposed bill to dissolve parliament secured 61 votes in favor with 54 voting against after Gantz, Netanyahu's political rival, announced that his Blue and White party would break ranks with the fraught coalition.