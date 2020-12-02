Mobile version

Retired Customs General who 'Served at Beirut Port' Found Dead

by Naharnet Newsdesk 02 December 2020, 19:33
Retired customs brigadier general M. A. R. was on Wednesday found dead inside his home in Qartaba, Jbeil district, the National News Agency said.

He suffered blows to the head from a sharp object, NNA added.

Members of the criminal evidence department have since arrived at the site and launched investigations.

Radio Voice of Lebanon (100.3-100.5) meanwhile reported that the general had went alone to his mountainside home.

"As time went by and he had not returned, his wife called him but he did not answer," the radio network said.

"She followed him and found the body inside the house," it added.

The radio network also noted that the general used to serve at the blast-hit Beirut Port.

Comments 6
Thumb barrymore 02 December 2020, 19:43

This is the second retired general killed in the last 3 months! Both worked at the port............

Reply Report
Thumb tric.bortugal 02 December 2020, 19:57

Shia Shia Shia !!!

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 02 December 2020, 21:37

Perhaps he was feeding info the US or French investigators...

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 02 December 2020, 21:36

What’s his name, M.A.R doesn’t speak to me.

Reply Report
Missing tarikbeirut 02 December 2020, 22:07

Add a 7 infront of the M.A.R and you'll at least get a description of yourself that should speak to you

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 02 December 2020, 22:25

It takes one to know one, mite.

Report