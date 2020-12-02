Retired Customs General who 'Served at Beirut Port' Found Dead

Retired customs brigadier general M. A. R. was on Wednesday found dead inside his home in Qartaba, Jbeil district, the National News Agency said.

He suffered blows to the head from a sharp object, NNA added.

Members of the criminal evidence department have since arrived at the site and launched investigations.

Radio Voice of Lebanon (100.3-100.5) meanwhile reported that the general had went alone to his mountainside home.

"As time went by and he had not returned, his wife called him but he did not answer," the radio network said.

"She followed him and found the body inside the house," it added.

The radio network also noted that the general used to serve at the blast-hit Beirut Port.