Warner Bros to Stream 2021 Movie Releases

Warner Bros. will release its entire 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max streaming and in theaters simultaneously, including "The Matrix 4" and Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" remake, the studio announced in a landmark response to the pandemic Thursday.

The announcement follows Warner's earlier decision to release "Wonder Woman 1984" on Christmas Day via its streaming platform at the same time as the big screen -- a radical gamble for one of Hollywood's biggest studios, which the industry had widely assumed would be a one-off.

"We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions," said Warner Bros chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff.