EU Chief Says Members to Weigh Turkey Sanctions

European Council chief Charles Michel said Friday that Turkey has not de-escalated its stand-off with Greece in response to diplomatic outreach and warned EU member states would now consider sanctions.

"I think that the cat and mouse game needs to end," Michel said, referring to Turkey's repeated incursions into Greek waters with gas exploration vessels.

"We will have a debate at the European summit on December 10 and we are ready to use the means at our disposal " he said.